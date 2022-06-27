Rupifi introduces MUNAFA community platform to help MSMEs

The company stated that the MUNAFA platform will give MSMEs access to a variety of dependable resources that will enable their day-to-day operations like -- filing taxes, paying GST, business potential in various markets/clusters

Digital business-to-business payment startup for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Rupifi on June 27 announced the launch of MUNAFA, a community platform to further its vision of helping MSMEs grow.

According to the statement released by the fintech, MUNAFA will serve as a trusted source of information, content, and business connections for Indian MSMEs supporting them across every stage of their journey.

It also stated that with its multilingual content, served across a variety of mediums, the platform will provide MSMEs with access to a variety of trusted resources that will enable their day-to-day operations and achieve growth objectives.

The company stated that the MUNAFA platform will give MSMEs access to a variety of dependable resources like -- filing taxes, paying GST, and business potential in various markets/clusters.

The site, the firm added, is presently available in English, Hindi, and Kannada, but it will eventually support more significant Indian languages as well.

Commenting on the launch, Anubhav Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO of Rupifi said, “Lack of awareness and inadequate access to information has led to restricted growth of MSMEs segment. It is crucial to bridge that gap for MSMEs to fully realize their potential. At Rupifi, we aim to bridge this gap for businesses with MUNAFA by providing simplified content across various categories to enable greater growth.”

The embedded finance company said its customer-centric philosophy and extensive interaction with thousands of MSME clients across numerous industries served as the inspiration for MUNAFA.