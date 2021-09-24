MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

OYO IPO to have $300 million secondary component, Ritesh Agarwal unlikely to offload

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal has over 30 percent stake in the company.

Priyanka Sahay
September 24, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
Ritesh Agarwal.

Ritesh Agarwal.

OYO's $1-1.2 billion initial public offering (IPO) will have around 20-25 percent secondary component. However, founder Ritesh Agarwal is unlikely to offload any stake, according to sources privy to the development.

Agarwal has over 30 percent stake in the company.

The company which was last valued at $9 billion is targeting a valuation of around $12-14 billion.

The Softbank-backed hospitality firm is all set to file for an IPO as early as the next week, Moneycontrol reported on September 23.

In July, Moneycontrol first reported that the company was aspiring for an IPO by the end of 2021.

Close

Related stories

The company which has been recovering from the pandemic has completely changed its model to revenue share as compared to the earlier one where it would pay the hotel partners a minimum guarantee to work with OYO.

It is also heavily focusing on technology and recently announced a partnership with global tech giant Microsoft to develop smart room experiences for travelers such as customized in-room experiences.

The partnership happens along with a strategic investment of $5 million from Microsoft in the company.

The company has also launched a self sign up service which would allow hotel owners to go live on the platform in 30 minutes. The move is expected to shore up the number of hotels on the platform which saw a massive decline because of the pandemic.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #IPO #Oyo #SoftBank
first published: Sep 24, 2021 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.