Softbank-backed OYO may file DRHP next week: Sources

Ritesh Agarwal.

Softbank-backed hospitality firm OYO is all set to file for an initial public offering as early as the next week to raise $1-1.2 billion, according to people privy to the development.

"It should either happen next week or the week after that," said one of the persons quoted above.

In July Moneycontrol first reported that the company was aspiring for an IPO by the end of 2021.

The company which has been recovering from the pandemic has completely changed its model to revenue share as compared to the earlier one where it would pay the hotel partners a minimum guarantee to work with OYO.

It is also heavily focusing on technology and recently announced a partnership with global tech giant Microsoft to develop smart room experiences for travelers such as customized in-room experiences.

The partnership happens along with a strategic investment of $5 million from Microsoft in the company.

The company has also launched a self sign up service which would allow hotel owners to go live on the platform in 30 minutes. The move is expected to shore up the number of hotels on the platform which saw a massive decline because of the pandemic.

The pandemic has brought about massive shifts in consumer behaviors while booking travel, including preferences for platforms that enable social distancing, local travel, flexibility, faster booking and improved customer experiences. Such changes have accelerated the way small and medium hotel businesses operate, leading to a higher tech adoption, which will further shape the future of hospitality.

The company's focus on technology is also evident from the way it has enhanced the remuneration of its technology team.

Last year, Moneycontrol had reported that the company had offered its technology team increments and promotions after the first wave of the pandemic, besides full variable for the period of July 2019-June 2020.

In August it also announced plans to hire over 300 technology professionals including software development, engineering, product managers, designers, data scientists across entry-level to senior leadership roles.

OYO claims to be having a base of 170,000 small hotels and homes who work with them across the globe. A lot of the hotels it works with are less than 75 rooms in size with most of the properties being in the budget and economy domain.

OYO did not comment on this story.