Open becomes 100th unicorn of India, raises $50 million led by IIFL: Sources

Open co-founders Mabel Chacko, Ajeesh Achutan, Anish Achutan and Deena Jacob (L-R).

Open, a neobanking platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), has raised $50 million at a valuation of $1 billion, sources revealed to Moneycontrol. This makes it the 100th unicorn to emerge from India, marking a seminal moment for the Indian startup ecosystem.

The Series D round was led by IIFL and also saw participation from existing investors Temasek, Tiger Global and 3one4 Capital. The round was majorly a primary raise, with a small secondary component. The company is also the 16th unicorn of 2022.

The round comes just six months after Open raised $100 million led by Google, Temasek, Visa, and Japan’s SoftBank Investments. The compay's valuation post the last round was $500 million, and the valuation has doubled with this round. Moneycontrol was the first to report that Open will soon look at a follow on round to reach the $1 billion valuation.

Also Read | Startups and Unicorns: We have met the enemy and they are us

Founded in 2017 by former PayU and Citrus Pay executives Anish Achutan, Mabel Chacko and Ajeesh Achutan, along with Deena Jacob, Open focuses on small and medium-sized businesses by offering them a business current account. The account includes services like digital banking, payments, invoicing, and automated bookkeeping services.

Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh recently said that the country was now at number three in the world in terms of unicorns and that there are 99 unicorns in the country.

Inc42's unicorn tracker too shows 99 unicorns. Trackers by CB insights and Venture Intelligence show 96 and 95 respectively.​

Also Read | India is moving towards making the 'century of unicorns' in a very short time: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

The company is also working on accelerating its new product lines – Zwitch, its embedded finance platform and BankingStack, the cloud-native SME banking platform for financial institutions which is currently deployed at over 15 Banks in India.

Over the next year, Open will expand its base to five million SMEs and expand to global markets like South East Asia, Europe and the US.

Moneycontrol reported on January 7 that TVS Capital Funds was likely to lead the Series D round, however according to multiple sources, the talks did not go through.

One of the sources told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity, "Open was in talks with a number of investors and discussions with TVS Capital Funds were at an advanced stage. But both parties mutually decided to not go ahead with it. Moreover, IIFL is more of a strategic partner for their lending plans."

The startup’s other investors include BEENEXT, Speedinvest, AngelList, Tanglin Venture Partners, Unicorn India Ventures and Recruit.

While the neobanking space has a large number of players including Jupiter, Freo, Niyo, EpiFi etc., Open directly competes with RazorpayX which is also an SME-facing neobank. The other players provide banking solutions for individuals.

As per the startup’s latest financial filings for the financial year 2021 (FY20), the company had reported a loss of Rs 65.7 crore, with total revenues at Rs 15.7 crore, according to a report by Inc42





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes