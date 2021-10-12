MARKET NEWS

Neo bank Open raises $100 million led by Google, Temasek, Visa, and Japan’s SoftBank Investments

This funding round values Open at $500 million and sets up the company to achieve the unicorn status in the course of the next year. Moneycontrol learns that Open may consider raising another round of funds in the next six months.

Priyanka Iyer
October 12, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
Open Founders

Neo bank Open has raised $100 million as part of its Series C round of funding, a person directly aware of the development told Moneycontrol. The round was led by Google, Temasek, Visa, and Japan’s SoftBank Investments and now values the company at $500 million.

While the company is yet to issue a formal statement, Moneycontrol learns that existing investors Tiger Global and 3one4 Capital too invested in the round.

The company is hoping to become a unicorn and achieve a valuation of over $1 billion with its next funding round which it is expecting to close in the next six months. A unicorn is a privately funded company with a valuation of $1 billion or above.

The Bengaluru-based startup is in talks with leading investors for an intermediary round or a Series D round in the coming months.

Founded in 2017 by Anish Achutan, Ajeesh Achutan, Mabel Chacko, and Deena Jacob, Open focusses on small and medium-sized businesses by offering them a business current account. The account includes services like digital banking, payments, invoicing, and automated bookkeeping services.

Currently, the neo bank space is seeing aggressive competition with players like Khatabook and Razorpay ramping up their offerings. Open is hoping to achieve the unicorn status soon to maintain its competitive edge and to continue attracting sizeable investments in the future.

Razorpay, valued at $3 billion is scaling its neo banking platform RazorpayX and Khatabook too recently raised $100 million, growing its valuation to $600 million. The space will see further competition from new entrants looking to build models similar to Open.

Other investors in Open include BEENEXT, AngelList, Tanglin Investment Partners, Unicorn India Ventures, Speedinvest, and Recruit.

This marks Google’s fourth investment in the Indian startup space after Glance and DailyHunt in December 2020, followed by the acquisition of social commerce player Simsim through YouTube this year. Google has committed an investment of $10 million in India’s tech space.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #neobank #open
first published: Oct 12, 2021 03:12 pm

