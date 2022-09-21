Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum Partnership backs audio content platform Kuku FM

Nandan Nilekani-led Fundamentum Partnership has backed audio content platform Kuku FM, marking its first investment from the recently launched second fund of $227 million.

Prateek Jain, a Principal at the Fundamentum partnership will join the company board as part of this investment. Kuku FM announced on September 21 that it has raised a total of $21.8 million in financing from new investors Fundamentum and Paramark.

The round also includes the $19.5 million Series B funding it raised from South Korean gaming giant Krafton, 3one4 Capital, Google, Vertex Ventures, Verlinvest and FounderBank Capital earlier this year.

Kuku FM will use the funds raised to expand its catalogue by foraying into new categories, adding support for more languages and strengthening its content creation ecosystem, the company said.

"The India-digitization story has opened up opportunities across sectors. The content ecosystem has particularly benefited from rapid growth in internet users. In its 4-year journey, Kuku FM has built a business with robust fundamentals, strong monetization model and a national creator-listener community" said Prateek Jain, Principal, Fundamentum Partnership.

Jain said Kuku FM’s digital-first, tech-led approach, with its focus on the ‘Bharat’ audience fits ideally into their investment focus.

Started in 2018 by Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Meena and Vikas Goyal, Kuku FM provides content creation tools to its users enabling them to create, develop and post content. It claims to currently have over 30,000 creators on its platform and more than 1.6 million active paid subscribers with plans to achieve a base of over 10 million paid subscribers by the end of 2023.

Kuku FM currently offers over 150,000 hours of content across audiobooks, stories, book summaries, courses, and podcasts in seven Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on its platform, with a majority of the content exclusive to the platform.

The startup said the content offered on the platform spans across various genres including fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, personal finance, self-help education titles, entertainment, news, mythology, spirituality, learning and inspirational content, among others.

Kuku FM CEO Lal Chand Bisu said "Their (Fundamentum's) founder-first approach will prove valuable to us and we look forward to leveraging the team's entrepreneurial experiences to propel Kuku FM's scale-up. Kuku FM’s growth demonstrates the Indian audience’s appetite for premium, unique, and immersive digital audio experiences.

Bisu said they have seen rapidly growing interest for content in regional languages in Tier II and III cities, semi-urban and rural segments and they aim to continue building a strong and diverse creator network that caters to this segment of the "Bharat" audience.