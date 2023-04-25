Myntra allows users to search for products in native languages

Representative image

Walmart-owned Myntra has rolled out a feature that will now allow customers to search for products in vernacular languages. The etailer said that 20 percent of all searches on the platform are non-English, which likely prompted it to introduce languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil, Malayalam and others.

Myntra will also throw up results for queries asked in Hinglish, a mix of English and Hindi, the company said in a statement.

With the new addition, Myntra aims to penetrate deeper into non-metros, regions which have been increasingly contributing to total sales on e-commerce platforms over the past years. In fact, Myntra said it has recorded “significant growth” in the non-metro cities and regions including Tier 2 areas and other towns.

Since the launch of Myntra’s new feature earlier this month, there has been “a marked improvement in customers finding precise results for their searches in native languages on the platform,” the company’s statement read.

"This is one of the many steps we are taking to ensure that we cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our customers, and we are confident that this feature will be a game-changer for online fashion and beauty shopping in India,” said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer, Myntra.

The roll-out comes at a time when there has been a 5X growth in voice-search users and 3X increase in users, both in comparison to the previous year, searching for products in their vernacular languages, according to Bain & Company’s report titled “How India Shops Online 2022”.