MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Moglix valuation doubles to $2.6 billion in less than a year

    Moglix is among a slew of B2B commerce firms to benefit from the pandemic.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST
    Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix.

    Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO, Moglix.

    Industrial goods marketplace Moglix said January 28 that it has raised $250 million, valuing it at $2.6 billion, more than double its valuation from May last year, as B2B marketplaces have grown faster than ever before.

    Moglix raised the Series F round led by existing investor Tiger Global and Alpha Wave (Falcon Edge) with new investor Ward Ferry joining the round.

    Moglix also said its seed investors (whom it did not name) made a return of 80 times their investment selling shares in this round.

    Founded by Rahul Garg, a former Google executive, in 2015, Moglix sells a wide range of industrial tools, including hammers, drills, wrenches, office stationery and supplies, hospital supplies and automotive supplies.

    Moglix has been among the many startups tackling the business-to-business e-commerce space in India, seen as a huge market ripe for disruption after the likes of Flipkart grew in the consumer-facing e-commerce domain. Its peers OfBusiness and Infra.market have also seen their valuations balloon in the last 12 months. OfBusiness' valuation jumped from $400 million to $5 billion, while Infra.market is currently raising funds at a $4.5 billion, Moneycontrol reported in November.

    Close
    "We are focused on our mission to enable creation of a $1 trillion manufacturing ecosystem in India. We will continue to invest in building technology and supply chain capabilities to enable growth of the manufacturing and infrastructure sector. Moglix will increasingly focus on growth driven by supply chain financing, acquisition of the right partners and global expansion," Garg said.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 04:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.