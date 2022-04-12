Metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman acquires LazyCo

Metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman, on April 12, announced the acquisition of consumer-focused wearable company LazyCo, known for creating the Aina ring wearable.

Post this acquisition, LazyCo founders Apoorv Shankar and Yogansh Namdeo will join Ultrahuman to lead its hardware product development. Ultrahuman’s hardware development team will integrate LazyCo to improve its user experience and help improve global metabolic health standards, the company said in a statement.

Ultrahuman will also leverage LazyCo team’s expertise to generate deeper metabolic insights and better overall health insights for consumers, it added.

LazyCo was founded by engineers-turned-product-designers Shankar and Namdeo in 2017. Its flagship product was Aina Ring - an AI-powered smart ring designed to predict and automate daily tasks without the need to take the phone out of the pocket. The startup claims that digital tasks such as booking cabs, controlling smart home devices, activating SOS alerts, and taking phone calls, are much faster and easier through the ring.

“Ultrahuman’s vision of making health more personalized and impactful for people syncs with LazyCo’s vision of building products that solve problems for people in the most effortless ways. Together, we can create a deeper impact on the overall health of the world,” said Shankar.

Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal in 2019. The duo had previously co-founded Runnr, which was later acquired by food delivery service Zomato. The startup has launched a metabolic health tracking platform that provides intelligent nudges based on glucose biomarkers with a wearable called Ultrahuman M1. It helps people optimise their exercise, sleep, and nutrition based on deep insights from the platform.

The M1 tracks the wearer’s metabolism as they go about their day. It triggers timely nudges to the user such as alerts to a high blood glucose event and suggestions to take a walk for optimizing their glucose levels.

The company said this acquisition expands the set of real-time biomarkers like glucose that can reveal the effects of various food items on users’ metabolic health, complementing the current wearable Ultrahuman M1.

“We want to make it easy to get healthy. At Ultrahuman, we’re deep believers in passive personalised health, specifically in a health platform that requires very minimal effort from a user’s perspective. This perfectly aligns with the philosophy of LazyCo.” said Kumar.

Ultrahuman has raised a total of $25 million in funding to date from marquee investors such as Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer, and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, among others.





