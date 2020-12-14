Like A Boss I Leaders are created in life, not in any business school, says Info Edge India's Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Founder and executive vice chairman of Nasdaq-listed Info Edge India Ltd Sanjeev Bikhchandani became an entrepreneur in 1996. 25 years later, he is regarded as one of the pioneers of the startup ecosystem. Info Edge started off with a job portal Naukri.com, currently runs companies such as matrimonial website Jeevansathi, real estate portal 99acres, among others.



In a candid conversation with Moneycontrol, 57-year old Bikhchandani divulges why leadership can never be taught at business schools and why there's no single role model in his life.





I begin my day early but it doesn't necessarily happen on my desk. It is mostly on my mobile or laptop while at home. Like today, I woke up at 5 am. I made a few phone calls, mostly overseas... one to Hong Kong, one to California and then responded to emails and WhatsApp messages. By 7 am, I mostly have had my cup of coffee and done a few calls and mails. I take an hour to get ready and do my exercise and then, technically, start my day.

Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: at business school or on the job? Leaders are created in life, not in any business school. That could actually happen anywhere—be it at work, school or college. But it wouldn't happen through mere degrees. Business degrees definitely give you some knowledge but they do not make you a leader.