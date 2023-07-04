JetSynthesys buys majority stake in kids' educational content startup KidzByte

KidzByte founders Chetan Dsouza (left) and R Swagat Salunke

Digital entertainment and technology firm JetSynthesys has on July 4 announced that it has acquired a majority stake in KidzByte, an educational news and knowledge media platform for children, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded by media professionals Chetan D’Souza and Swagat Salunke, KidzByte covers news, current affairs, world events, general knowledge quizzes and knowledge-based content with a kid-friendly approach. It offers this content across different formats such as text, audio and video.

"With KidzByte, we aim to harness the power of technology to nurture young minds and aid their overall growth and development. By leveraging our collective expertise, we are poised to enhance the way children consume, engage with, and contribute to educational content," said JetSynthesys founder Rajan Navani.

KidzByte provides consumers with a range of premium plans with durations ranging from monthly (Rs 99), three months (Rs 249), six months (Rs 349) and twelve months (Rs 599). It also enables kids to become junior journalists and television anchors on its video offerings.

KidzByte mentions that kids can share their unedited videos and the company will edit, animate and feature their videos on its KidzByte TV service for Rs 599. Kids will also get a yearly premium access as part of this initiative.

"This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for KidzByte and allows us to reach even more children and schools with our educational platform," D’Souza said in a statement.

This is JetSynthesys's second acquisition this year after buying a majority stake in Fanory, a creator monetisation startup co-founded by former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, in January 2023. '

JetSynthesys, which counts Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar among its backers, currently operates a portfolio of products and services across three key verticals - gaming and esports, digital entertainment, and wellness and livelihoods. It claims to have millions of consumers across 180 countries.