Investors who control entrepreneurs limit creativity and innovation: Vinod Khosla

A good venture capitalist is the founder's parent, who is neither too permissive nor too controlling, said Vinod Khosla, Founder of Khosla Ventures.

“If you(investor) tell your kids(founders) what to do, they will not be creative and innovative,” said Khosla at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 on July 7. "A good investor helps make good entrepreneurs.”

The right venture capitalists are venture assistants to entrepreneurs. Venture capitalists should challenge founders, whether it is good times or bad times, said Khosla.

"I don't go to board meetings because I can never vote against a management theme in a private company," he said. It is the job of investors to make entrepreneurs better.

Entrepreneurs who don't listen to experts and are not experts in the field, but think using first principles are likely to build successful products and technology, said the Indian-American businessman and venture capitalist at the conclave.