Inflation has not affected us much, says Nykaa's Anchit Nayar

Anchit Nayar, Chief Executive Officer, Nykaa Retail

Amidst rising inflation, when brands across sectors are trying to cut costs, Nykaas's CEO, Beauty E-Commerce, Anchit Nayar says inflation has not had a major impact on the beauty brand’s growth yet, since it caters to premium customers.

“We haven't seen any meaningful impact of inflation on our numbers yet as a retailer. Maybe, it's because we are slightly on the more premium end and our consumers are slightly less affected than those on the lower end of the funnel,” Nayar told Moneycontrol at the launch of Beauty and You, an incubation programme for upcoming beauty brands in India, launched by Nykaa in collaboration with Estee Lauder.

Marketing, freight and packaging expenses comprise a major portion of the increase in the company's budget, which the beauty and personal care marketplace attributes to the company’s expansionary strategies and growth in order volumes.

Nykaa, which went public last year, has seen a growth in revenue and gross merchandise value (GMV), a metric used to measure the total value of goods sold from the retailer’s online marketplace.

The company’s net profit, however, dipped 33 percent from the previous financial year to Rs 41.3 crore, on account of an increase in operating expenses.

‘Inflation will come and go’

In the current inflationary scenario, when most sectors are feeling an impact on their margins, and funding for new ventures has come down, Nykaa remains committed to the path of growing through investments.

“Nykaa is very committed to India for the long term. Inflation, both from a demand and supply side, will come and go. Funding will come and go. But that should not take one away from the overall ambition. With that goal in mind, it's not possible to start and stop investments,” Nayar said.

Rival brands like Mamaearth and Plum are increasing their prices due to the current inflationary environment.

Many other direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are also grappling with supply-chain issues as costs are increasing. Further, many such brands are facing stagnating growth, customer-acquisition challenges and intense competition, combined with a sharp decline in funding, forcing companies to conserve cash.

Beauty business remains profitable

Nayar said that the core beauty business of Nykaa remains profitable. The acquisitions and new ventures the company has invested in, will eventually, better the bottom line in subsequent years, he said.

Apart from their flagship business of selling beauty and personal care products, the e-retailer has made investments in fashion arm Nykaa Fashion, launched in 2018, and Nykaa Men and eB2B platform Nykaa Superstore.

Nykaa Fashion reported a 168 percent increase in GMV in the last fiscal year, while other new businesses, including Nykaa Men and Nyka Superstore, contributed 2.6 percent to the total value of goods sold by the company.

Nayar said that the Indian beauty and personal care segment will benefit from the low penetration rate of beauty products in the country, as well as increased access to venture capital and distribution available to D2C brands in the country today.

“All countries go through their online consumption life cycle. Today, anyone can start a brand. If you go back 20 years, it was only brands like Lakme, and large conglomerates like Hindustan Unilever that had the resources to build brands,” he said.

Looking ahead, the company is optimistic towards the festive season, the months of October, November and December, after a muted wedding season last year.