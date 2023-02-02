English
    Funding to Indian startups sinks to a 5-year-low in January as funding winter worsens

    At least 15 startups, including the most-funded unicorns, let go of close to 3,000 employees in January, taking the total tally of layoffs to more than 20,000 since the start of 2022​

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / February 02, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

    Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) funding to Indian startups slumped to a 63-month low in January amid rising macroeconomic uncertainties, a trend that could continue for at least the first of 2023.

    Indian startups raised $630 million in January from PE/VC investors across 121 deals, the lowest by value since September 2017, according to data shared by Venture Intelligence with Moneycontrol. In September 2017, startups raised $148.3 million across 39 deals, the data showed.

    Investors have been going slow in funding high-growth ventures amid uncertainties caused by accelerating inflation, rising global interest rates, the specter of recession confronting the West, and the war in Europe that has disrupted supply chains.

    Industry observers expect the slowdown to continue, at least in the near term, as investors wait for valuations to rationalise.