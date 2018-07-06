App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Jabong COO Muralikrishnan B joins Xiaomi India

Former country manager of eBay India, Muralikrishnan was hired by Jabong in 2016 as its chief operating officer

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

Muralikrishnan B, who recently exited fashion e-tailer Jabong, has joined Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi as its India chief operating officer (COO).

"Muralikrishnan B is joining Xiaomi India as our India COO. Muralikrishnan was the India head of eBay.in and later on became the COO of Jabong, the company that I co-founded many years ago," said Manu Kumar Jain, vice-president, Xiaomi, and managing director, Xiaomi India, in a post on his social media page.

Former country manager of eBay India, Muralikrishnan was hired by Jabong in 2016 as its chief operating officer. He was recently redesignated as the senior vice-president (SVP) of Myntra.

As the COO of Jabong, Muralikrishnan was responsible for product management, supply chain and customer experience, among other segments. He had joined Jabong as the COO just about five months before the company got acquired by Myntra in July 2016 in a stress deal.

Muralikrishnan's exit happened a few months after Rahul Taneja, the chief business officer of Jabong, exited the company.

A masters in business administration from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, Muralikrishnan previously worked with e-commerce firm eBay India for almost eight years across multiple positions.

Moneycontrol reported about Muralikrishnan's exit in June.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Jabong #Myntra #Startup #Xiaomi

