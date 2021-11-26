MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Exclusive | $30 billion fundraising, 40 unicorns in 11 months — startups break records, spark bubble fears

Privately held startups have raised $31.2 billion, nearly three times 2020’s $11.2 billion, and more than double the previous record of $13.1 billion in 2019.

M. Sriram
November 26, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Indian startups have raised over $30 billion in 11 months of 2021 from investors, many times previous records and made billion-dollar startups commonplace, even as the unprecedented boom sparks fears of a bubble.

Privately held startups have raised $31.2 billion, nearly three times 2020’s $11.2 billion, and more than double the previous record of $13.1 billion in 2019. The number of deals however have increased in a less significant way, from 877 deals in 2019 to 930 in 2021 so far, as per data from Venture Intelligence.

The $30 billion mark was crossed when fantasy sports firm Dream Sports raised $840 million from Falcon Edge Capital, DST Global and others, valuing it at over $8 billion.

“No one could have guessed this kind of boom a year or two back. Digitisation and the rising online consumer base in India is a real opportunity for all investors. I think it will hit $40 billion this year” said Anil Joshi, managing partner at Unicorn India Ventures, an early-stage investor.

2021 has seen 40 unicorns from India so far- privately held startups valued at over a billion dollars, compared to 26 unicorns in the entire decade prior. Once named for their rarity, unicorns have become mainstream, with businesses from real estate to software to job portals attracting frenzied funding

Close

Related stories

The funding boom, resulting in aggressive valuations for unproven business models and investors jostling to fund ideas they have not fully analysed has also created fears of a bubble, that some of these companies or valuations cannot sustain, which may trigger a broader bleak sentiment.

This sentiment was further exacerbated when after a wave of spectacular public share sales where sales were over-bought by hundreds of times, fintech firm Paytm’s IPO- India’s biggest so far, saw a tepid response, and its shares fell over 40 percent in days. Even after recovering it is significantly below the levels at which investors were sold shares prior to listing.

“I’m sure there will be a market correction. But I’m not too worried because fundamentally the internet economy will grow. So a 15-20 percent correction may happen, but the market fundamentals are there. I expect it (funding) to grow from here” Joshi said.
M. Sriram
Tags: #startups #Unicorns
first published: Nov 26, 2021 02:44 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.