Employee union to approach labour department over Wipro terminating offers of 452 freshers

Days after Wipro confirmed that it let go of 452 freshers for performing poorly on internal assessments after delaying onboarding, an employee organisation has said it will be submitting a complaint to the labour department for an inquiry.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT employees, said that it 'strongly condemns the unethical layoffs done by Wipro.'

"For a year these employees were struggling to join the company despite clearing interviews, trainings, assessments and internships. The company has not paid a single rupee to these employees and fired them illegally. We will be submitting a complaint to the Labour Authorities to conduct an enquiry," NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said.

Saluja said that employees who were given offer letters on or before February 2022 and were awaiting onboarding, have been informed that their last date is January 2023.

Wipro has delayed onboarding for freshers, and Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil said that while it has been delayed, the company cannot offer a timeline on when people would be onboarded.

Govil had said that those with higher scores are onboarded faster and in some cases, there is retesting for those with lower scores. “It's a combination,” he had said.

A statement by Wipro last week said that it expects every "entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work."

As part of their evaluation process, Wipro said it includes assessments, and the process and evaluation triggers "a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company".

An email to those whose employment has been terminated said that they were put through a project readiness program, and an additional technical assessment if they did not clear the former. Following this, the employment was terminated as they did not meet the assessment qualifying criteria of 40 percent.

“As you may be aware, that as per the Offer Letter, either party may, terminate the employment by providing (30) days prior notice to the other party. Pursuant to the terms of the Offer Letter, we hereby wish to terminate your employment with us by serving upon you this notice of termination,” the email said.