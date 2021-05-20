MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

EdTech startup Eruditus to acquire California-based iD Tech for $200 million

Founded in 2010 by Chaitanya Kalipatnapu and Ashwin Damera, Eruditus offers management programmes and short courses remotely.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

Online learning startup Eruditus announced a definitive agreement to acquire iD Tech, a California-based education startup, for $200 million. After closing the transaction, iD Tech will be owned by Eruditus but will operate independently, maintaining its team of instructors and employees, it said.

"While Eruditus’ founding mission, and core business, is to provide higher education curriculum to leadership professionals - skills of the future like AR/VR, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software engineering, design thinking -- we believe that proficiency and mastery of these skills should begin in K12,” Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO  said in a statement.

“iD Tech is a perfect complement to what we offer adult learners and will allow us to create a formidable life-long learning ecosystem. Moreover, as a silicon valley based company, with strong technology and a mission-driven culture, the iD Tech team is inspiring and we’re excited to be working together.”

Founded in 2010 by Chaitanya Kalipatnapu and Ashwin Damera, Eruditus offers management programmes and short courses remotely. Its subject areas include leadership and management, data science, digital transformation, banking and finance. It has tie-ups with foreign universities, including Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

The company is backed by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Prosus Ventures ( Naspers), and Leeds Illuminate Global Fund that led the last funding round in September 2020, doubling its valuation to $800 million in two years.

Close

Related stories

“More and more kids are experiencing STEM touchpoints in their daily lives, whether it’s coding in their favorite video games or 3D printing mask extenders. The pandemic accelerated interest in STEM fields, and we have been ecstatic to see more interested learners exploring and mastering this space," Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech, noted.

"Both iD Tech and Eruditus share the belief that such offerings will only continue to grow in interest, and we are confident that we can open access for people everywhere to our courses and instructors," he added.

The announcement added that the $200 million acquisition is emblematic of the strong growth trajectory for the business. In India, Eruditus works with IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IIM-Calcutta, IIM-Kochi, XLRI, ISB among others.

The company closed with $185 million in revenues in FY 2021 and projects 2.5x growth in the next 12 months, with consolidated revenues reaching $500 million in FY22.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##iD Tech #edtech #education #Startup
first published: May 20, 2021 10:39 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.