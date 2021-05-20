EdTech startup Eruditus to acquire California-based iD Tech for $200 million

Online learning startup Eruditus announced a definitive agreement to acquire iD Tech, a California-based education startup, for $200 million. After closing the transaction, iD Tech will be owned by Eruditus but will operate independently, maintaining its team of instructors and employees, it said.

"While Eruditus’ founding mission, and core business, is to provide higher education curriculum to leadership professionals - skills of the future like AR/VR, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software engineering, design thinking -- we believe that proficiency and mastery of these skills should begin in K12,” Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO said in a statement.

“iD Tech is a perfect complement to what we offer adult learners and will allow us to create a formidable life-long learning ecosystem. Moreover, as a silicon valley based company, with strong technology and a mission-driven culture, the iD Tech team is inspiring and we’re excited to be working together.”

Founded in 2010 by Chaitanya Kalipatnapu and Ashwin Damera, Eruditus offers management programmes and short courses remotely. Its subject areas include leadership and management, data science, digital transformation, banking and finance. It has tie-ups with foreign universities, including Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

The company is backed by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Prosus Ventures ( Naspers), and Leeds Illuminate Global Fund that led the last funding round in September 2020, doubling its valuation to $800 million in two years.

“More and more kids are experiencing STEM touchpoints in their daily lives, whether it’s coding in their favorite video games or 3D printing mask extenders. The pandemic accelerated interest in STEM fields, and we have been ecstatic to see more interested learners exploring and mastering this space," Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech, noted.

"Both iD Tech and Eruditus share the belief that such offerings will only continue to grow in interest, and we are confident that we can open access for people everywhere to our courses and instructors," he added.

The announcement added that the $200 million acquisition is emblematic of the strong growth trajectory for the business. In India, Eruditus works with IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IIM-Calcutta, IIM-Kochi, XLRI, ISB among others.

The company closed with $185 million in revenues in FY 2021 and projects 2.5x growth in the next 12 months, with consolidated revenues reaching $500 million in FY22.