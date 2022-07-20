English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Early stage venture capital firm First Cheque raises $5 million

    First Cheque, which aims to ease the process of raising institutional capital for first time founders and idea stage startups, has streamlined its capital deployment timeline to less than 30 days.

    Hriday Sahjwani
    July 20, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

    Bengaluru based early stage venture capital fund First Cheque has raised $5 million from global investors in a bid to provide institutional capital to 50 startups including those having first time founders over the next 18 months, the company said. 

    First Cheque, which has invested in over a 100 startups in the past three years, will invest $100,000 in each of the startups across sectors.

    The firm, which aims to ease the process of raising institutional capital for first time founders and idea stage startups, has streamlined its capital deployment timeline to less than 30 days.

    “We are looking to back aspirational founders with lesser emphasis on conventional prerequisites such as educational pedigree, previous founding experience, and conviction from other venture capital firms. In our investment decision, ‘Founder Market Fit’ will take precedence over these factors,” said Prateek Agarwal, investment lead at First Cheque.

    First Cheque works with a team of venture partners including founders, product managers, sector experts, growth managers, and community managers to curate and diversify their portfolio. The firm, along with its venture partners, works with their portfolio companies in product pitching, go-to-market strategies and other processes involved in building a company from the idea stage.

    Close

    Related stories

    In addition to providing mentorship, First Cheque, with a community of over 200 founders, has helped portfolio companies secure deals from large firms.

    “After the US and China, India has the largest startup ecosystem and First Cheque is uniquely positioned to capture the pre-seed opportunity here,” said Anand Lunia, founding partner at India Quotient.

    First Cheque’s portfolio includes Fashinza, Giva, Rocketlane, Fleetx, Wint Wealth, Plaza/Rigi, Global Fair, Drink Prime, and Bellatrix Aerospace

     

     

     

     

     
    Hriday Sahjwani
    Tags: #early-stage funding #First Cheque #VC funding
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.