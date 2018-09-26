App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DIPP becomes the nodal department for the e-commerce sector 

The suggestion to make DIPP the nodal department is learnt to have come from NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) will now spearhead the government's e-commerce initiatives as the nodal authority, for all matters ranging from technology to policy.

The DIPP will also have coordinating powers across multiple departments. The development comes at a time when the government is working on a possible e-commerce policy.

The Cabinet Secretariat, in a notification on September 20, said that these rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Forty Fourth Amendment Rules, 2018.

The rules come into force with immediate effect, having been approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

related news

The suggestion to make DIPP the nodal department is learnt to have come from NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant. The proposal was being deliberated on since last year.

Till now, the e-commerce sector was recognized only in the Information Technology Act and the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

"Instead of bouncing between ministries, there will be one department which will anchor all e-commerce issues now," a source told Moneycontrol. "Issues pertaining to MeitY, department of finance, everything will now come under DIPP."

The various aspects of the e-commerce are overseen by different departments. While trade falls under the consumer affairs department's purview, FDI comes under DIPP.

Last week the government decided to drop the much talked about draft of the e-commerce policy, in which it had proposed allowing 49 percent FDI in inventory-model e-commerce companies. It now plans to set up a committee of secretaries that will decide on a new set of recommendations.

However, while addressing the media on Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the government was looking at all possible angles.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #DIPP #E-commerce #startups

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.