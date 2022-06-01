Diagnostic lab service, Orange Health raises $25 million led by Bertelsmann India Investments, General Catalyst

Launched in December 2020 by Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, Orange Health provides at-home testing in 60 minutes and delivers reports in six hours.

The Bengaluru-based health-tech startup, Orange Health, raised $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments and General Catalyst. The round also witnessed participation from existing investors like Accel, Y Combinator, Good Capital, and Uncorrelated Ventures, the startup announced on June 1.

The funds raised will be deployed in product development as well as technology across systems, user experience, and building laboratories. The company also plans to expand to new markets and strengthen its teams across all functions.

Launched in December 2020 by Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, Orange Health provides at-home testing in 60 minutes and delivers reports in six hours. The vision is to make healthcare seamless for consumers while enabling doctors to treat patients in real-time, claimed Orange Health in a release.

Gupta and Bhambra said, “While traditional diagnostic labs need patients to come to them at collection centers, most home collection diagnostic companies haven’t been able to reliably provide services in a timely manner. Orange Health’s affordable, on-demand service addresses this market gap. As a tech-enabled diagnostics company built around the customers, our focus has always been on speed and reliability. Because every caregiver innately knows that adopting urgency is the best way to show care in healthcare.”

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director of Bertelsmann India Investments said, “Over the last two years, healthcare and diagnostics have emerged as a key theme for India and we believe that Orange Health is on a path to turn it seamless for doctors and patients. We are elated to partner with them as today marks the beginning of our commitment to the health tech sector. .”

“Having partnered with Tarun and Dhruv since inception as an early investor, we believe that they are best positioned to innovate and improve the diagnostics supply chain in India. They are demonstrating an incredible ability to create global benchmarks in the speed of collection and test results from the moment a prescription is issued without increasing costs for patients,” said Anand Chandrasekaran, partner at General Catalyst.

As of date, Orange health has touched more than 1 million people, claimed the release. The release also said the company compares the live performance of its machines with laboratories across the globe daily, to maintain four sigma level quality.

Currently, Orange Health’s customers can avail of over 2,000 tests in Bengaluru and the National Capital Region. The release informed that the company plans on expanding plans to other locations. Further, the company is building a paramedic force, called eMedics, who are in uniform, vaccinated, and use high-quality equipment.

Earlier, the company has previously raised $10 million, with its series A being led by Accel in 2021.