Competition Commission approves Amazon's acquisition of Prione 

CCI announced the development on a micro blogging site on March 9.
Amazon had disclosed its plans to acquire Prione in December.
So far Amazon and Catamaran jointly owned Prione Business Services whose wholly owned subsidiary Cloudtail India repeatedly came under the scanner for alleged violation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms.
On August 9 last year, Amazon and Catamaran had also announced their decision to not continue the joint venture beyond the end of its current term of May 2022.
This decision came following the Supreme Court's decision which allowed the CCI to conduct an investigation into the alleged anti-competitive practices of Amazon.
It wasn't immediately clear how Amazon is preparing to replace Countail's business on its platform as the e-commerce rules bar marketplaces from having any ownership in the firms run by their sellers.
In February 2019, Catamaran Ventures raised its stake in Prione Business Services. The move reduced Amazon Asia's stake in Cloudtail to 24 percent from the earlier 49 percent, with Catamaran Ventures’ stake rising to 76 percent from 51 percent earlier.
Following this, Cloudtail ceased to be an Amazon group company, making it compliant with the rules on the papers, yet not serving the purpose with which the norms were straightened.However, even as the issue got ironed out on paper, the company kept facing constant criticism from offline traders.