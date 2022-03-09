Competition Commission approves Amazon's acquisition of Prione 

CCI announced the development on a micro blogging site on March 9.

Amazon had disclosed its plans to acquire Prione in December.

So far Amazon and Catamaran jointly owned Prione Business Services whose wholly owned subsidiary Cloudtail India repeatedly came under the scanner for alleged violation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms.

On August 9 last year, Amazon and Catamaran had also announced their decision to not continue the joint venture beyond the end of its current term of May 2022.

This decision came following the Supreme Court's decision which allowed the CCI to conduct an investigation into the alleged anti-competitive practices of Amazon.

It wasn't immediately clear how Amazon is preparing to replace Countail's business on its platform as the e-commerce rules bar marketplaces from having any ownership in the firms run by their sellers.