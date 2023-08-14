Byju's appoints Infosys veteran Richard Lobo to head HR

In his new role, Lobo will guide BYJU’S management on “organizational change and transformation, to create an outstanding workplace for its employees”

Byju’s has roped in the former head of HR at Infosys Richard Lobo, in what is a significant appointment at the embattled edtech firm. Lobo will be an exclusive advisor to help transform its HR function.

The move follows BYJU’s ongoing troubles with its employees. The edtech major has so far laid off at least over 5,000 employees while delaying appraisals, provident fund payments and holding back incentives of employees for this year.

Onboarding Lobo will be a significant move for the startup as he comes with over 23 years of experience at Infosys where he has held various leadership roles, most recently as the executive vice president and head of human resources.

In his new role, Lobo will guide BYJU’S management on “organizational change and transformation, to create an outstanding workplace for its employees”.

“This step aligns with BYJU’S tradition of prioritizing its workforce, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth and a people-oriented approach,” the edtech said in a statement.

Lobo headed the HR function at Infosys from 2015 to 2023, with his last day on August 31, 2023. Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, he had also worked with the Godrej Group.

In a joint statement, Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, and Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, BYJU'S said, “We extend our warmest welcome to Richard Lobo as he becomes an integral part of the BYJU'S family. His extensive experience and leadership in HR will be instrumental in further enriching our work culture and ensuring that the welfare of our team members remains at the core of every decision we take.”

“BYJU’S has been built by its people; it is an ecosystem where talent can thrive and grow. Having Richard on board reassures us that BYJU’S will evolve into a best-in-class global workplace, where merit and growth flourish hand in hand,” they added.

Lobo, said, “I’m excited to take on this pivotal role and work closely with the team at BYJU’s to build on their achievements and help transform the organization to be future-ready. I look forward to working with the leadership to scale global organisational design, innovate people practices, and help strengthen the foundation of the enterprise to support its next phase of growth as a global market leader.”