App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BharatPe raises $50 million from Ribbit Capital, others

Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Beenext Capital and Insight Partners also participated in the round.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Fin-tech firm BharatPe has raised $50 million in a round led by global investor Ribbit Capital and London-based hedge fund Steadview Capital.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Beenext Capital and Insight Partners also participated in the round, the company said in a statement on August 26.

It claims to have achieved $1 billion of annualized TPV and facilitates over 18 million UPI transactions monthly.

Close

"The funding will help us in further strengthening our lending business and consolidating our market leadership in QR payments offline. We are determined to serve the small merchant community in India, which was largely underserved by financial institutions till date," said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and CEO of BharatPe.

related news

Ribbit has invested in multiple fintech companies so far including Brex, Revolut & NuBank, globally. In the Indian market, besides BharatPay, it has invested in RazorPay, Capital Float, PolicyBazaar and ZestMoney.

Steadview has invested in companies such as Flipkart, Ola and Bajaj Finserv.

BharatPe aims to ensure availability of cheap credit for merchants. The company has already started disbursing loans to merchants on its platform and aims to become the business utility app for over 2 crore offline merchants in India for all their business needs.

It has established operations in 20 cities, serving over 14.5 Lakh merchants across Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Ludhiana, Surat, Patna, Karimnagar, Mysore, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Warangal.

The company is targeting to serve over 50 lakh merchants on its network in the next one year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #BharatPe #Startup

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.