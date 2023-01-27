English
    BharatPe filings reveal salaries of Ashneer Grover, Suhail Sameer and Rajnish Kumar

    Grover, who is battling multiple legal proceedings brought on by BharatPe, had raised concerns over Rs 315 crore of ESOPs being granted to BharatPe’s top brass in FY22

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    January 27, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
    While BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover took home a salary of Rs 1.69 crore in FY22, his wife and the company’s former head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover was paid Rs 63 lakh during the period, according to regulatory filings by the company.

    The couple were ousted from the fintech unicorn early last year over allegations of financial misconduct.

    BharatPe’s financials also showed that former Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer was paid Rs 2.1 crore in FY22, while Chairman and former State Bank of India chief Rajnish Kumar fetched a remuneration of Rs 21.4 lakh.

    Sameer stepped down as the CEO earlier this month.