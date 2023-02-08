English
    Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out key test ahead of planned launch

    After the suborbital launch, which will help in validating in necessary technologies, Agnikul Cosmos will be getting ready for a full-scale commercial launch by April 2023.

    Aihik Sur
    February 08, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    From left: AgniKul Cosmos co-founder and COO Moin SPM and CEO Srinath Ravichandran

    Chennai-based space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos successfully completed the flight acceptance test of their 3D printed rocket engine that is going to be used in their upcoming space flight.

    The launch of Agnikul's rocket Agnibaan in the coming months, will be the second private rocket launch from India after Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S. Like Vikram-S, Agnbaan's flight will also be suborbital, which means that it will reach below the Earth's orbit.

    During the test, the 3D printed rocket engine Aginlet burnt for 108 seconds, generated sea level thrust of 6 kilo Newton (kN).

    Unlike other rocket engines, Agnilet was built in a single step, eliminating the thousands of parts that are typically assembled in a conventional rocket engine; and they recently obtained a patent for the engine.