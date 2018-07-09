App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Smartphone maker Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong

Xiaomi priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$17 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, raising $4.72 billion in the world's biggest technology float in four years.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp's shares dropped 2.9 percent on debut in Hong Kong on Monday, in a blow to investor sentiment for the tech sector as a raft of peers line up their own listings in the city.

Xiaomi priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$17 per share, the bottom of an indicative range, raising $4.72 billion in the world's biggest technology float in four years.

The shares touched a low of HK$16.50 in opening deals on Monday.

Xiaomi's listing comes at a delicate time for Hong Kong stock market, with the benchmark Hang Seng index falling 2.7 percent last week and 5.8 percent this year as investors fret over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

related news

The Sino-US trade dispute has roiled financial markets including stocks and currencies, and the global trading of commodities from soybeans to coal over the past several weeks.

The weak pricing values the firm, which also makes internet-connected home appliances and gadgets, at about $54 billion, almost half its original $100 billion ambition earlier this year.

Xiaomi's float failed to attract strong interest among investors with the retail tranche gathering demand that was only 9.5 times the number of shares on offer, according to its filing on Friday.

By contrast, China Literature Ltd, the e-book arm of Chinese gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings, late last year raised $1.1 billion for its Hong Kong IPO amid heavy demand, with the retail portion being 625 times oversubscribed.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:15 am

tags #Business #Market news #Xiaomi Corp

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.