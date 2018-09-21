App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shrachi arm wins Rs 230 crore contract for Bangladesh power project

This is the first international project for the company which it won from BHEL for Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

BTL EPC, part of the Shrachi Group, has bagged a Rs 230 crore turnkey project in Bangladesh, a top official said.

This is the first international project for the company which it won from BHEL for Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL).

"For the past two years, we have completed several projects successfully for NTPC and BHEL. By winning the order in Bangladesh, we have a new-found confidence for international projects now," Ravi Todi, Managing Director of BTL EPC said.

He said as of now, the focus will be on completing the Bangladesh order on time following which the company will bid for other international projects more aggressively.

"We have submitted a number of (engineering) drawings to German engineering and consultant firm Fichtner for the 30-month project in Bangladesh. After 6-9 months, we will proactively bid for other international prohects," Todi said.

Maitree STPP (Maitree Super Thermal Power Project) is a 2 X 660 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power station at Rampal Upazila of Bagerhat District in Khulna, Bangladesh. It is a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), he said.

The project comprises design, engineering, manufacturing supply, erection and commissioning, and handing over conveyor package for 2 X 660 MW for BIFPCL, Bangladesh, he added.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:10 pm

