    Short seller attack shows risks of going global for Adani empire

    Bloomberg
    January 26, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST
    Gautam Adani was on top of the world, diversifying his conglomerate into everything from green energy to media as his fortune soared by $40 billion last year, and mounting ambitious expansion plans from Israel to Morocco.

    Sure enough, the global spotlight has arrived — but not the sort he craved.

    The world’s fourth-richest man is now the target of Hindenburg Research, a US short seller, which characterized his meteoric rise as the “the largest con in corporate history” in a voluminous Jan. 24 report. It led to a $12 billion wipeout for Adani investors in a day — an extraordinary turnaround in fortune for a group of stocks, many of which led gains in the S&P BSE 200 Index last year.

    While the ports-to-power giant has refuted the report — published on the day it was opening a $2.5 billion share sale for institutional investors — the charges are at best a reputational hit to the nascent global ambitions of the once-shy, self-made billionaire. At worst, it may turn away global investors from whom Adani is seeking broader legitimacy and overseas funding.