Shilpa Medicare Q4 PAT may dip 72.3% YoY to Rs. 9.6 cr: Sharekhan

Shilpa Medicare | The company has received an Import Alert 66-40, pursuant to the USFDA inspection of the Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana facility from February 13-20 and February 24-25, 2020.

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Shilpa Medicare to report net profit at Rs. 9.6 crore down 72.3% year-on-year (up 24.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 187 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

