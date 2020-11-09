Shapoorji Pallonji sells over 800 apartments at the launch of its Joyville project in Pune

Real estate firm Shapoorji Pallonji, which has launched an aspirational housing project under the brand Joyville in East Pune last month, has sold over 800 apartments. These flats have been sold in a price range of Rs 37.5 lakh to Rs 78 lakh, the company has claimed.

The company has witnessed high traction from homebuyers during the launch period and received around 1500 Expression of Interests (EOI), it said.

The 21-acre project is part of a larger development which is spread over 200 acres and houses the stud farm of the Shapoorji Pallonji family. The stud farm has four decades of rich heritage and is a classic land piece of iconic significance. Thus, the brand has witnessed high traction from homebuyers to own a part of this legacy.

“The success of the project validates the trust of our valued homebuyers on the brand Shapoorji Pallonji and its 155-years of legacy. The brand depicts both development and construction expertise of the Group and we believe this is what sets us apart,” said Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate.

The group witnessed similar success in 2019 when it entered the Delhi-NCR and Thane residential markets, respectively. At Joyville Gurugram it has sold over 400 apartments during the launch phase while at Northern Lights (Thane) under brand Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate it has sold over 600 apartments at the time of launch.

"Every time we have entered different markets, we have challenged conventional norms to attain stretch results and set new benchmarks in the industry,” Gopalkrishnan said.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a development pipeline of over 80 million sq. ft and is looking to double its top line in the next two to three years. It is one of the top five real estate developers in India in terms of sale. The real estate arm is planning to launch new projects and new phases in its existing projects in MMR, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Kolkata by this fiscal year.