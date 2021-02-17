MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sell Vodafone Idea; target of Rs 6: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bearish on Vodafone Idea has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

Broker Research
February 17, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
The four stocks they exited are Macpower CNC Machines, NDR Auto Components, Novartis India and RSWM, according to Dolat Capital.

The four stocks they exited are Macpower CNC Machines, NDR Auto Components, Novartis India and RSWM, according to Dolat Capital.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Vodafone Idea


In Q3FY21, Vodafone Idea’s (VIL) reported revenues were up 1% QoQ to Rs 10,894 crore, with ARPU growth of ~1.7% QoQ to Rs 121. The subscriber base declined by ~2 million to 269.8 mn, with churn rate reducing to 2.3%. Reported EBITDA margins were up 86 bps QoQ to 39.3%, on account of change in accounting of subscriber acquisition costs that aided reported EBITDA by ~Rs 330 crore. The EBITDA margin (ex-Ind-AS 116 impact), adjusted for one-offs was at 16.3% vs. 15.5% in Q2. The loss was at Rs 4532 crore, aided by lower depreciation costs and one-off exceptional items of Rs 1696 crore (benefits of Rs 2119 crore towards profit on sale of stake in Indus Tower partly offset by charge towards integration related costs, provision for additional depreciation and one-time spectrum charges).


Outlook


We maintain SELL with DCF based TP of Rs 6. We will monitor triggers like fund raise, tariff hike, before changing our stance.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sell #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Feb 17, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.