MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sebi mulls measures to improve liquidity in ETFs

Passive funds are low cost products, well diversified in nature and perform in line with the market indices, providing an alternative to actively managed funds to retail investors.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST
File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

Markets regulator Sebi is examining steps to improve liquidity in the exchange-traded funds segment on stock exchange platforms.

Globally, passive funds such as index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as one of the largest asset classes. 'Passive funds in India have tremendous scope to grow as the AUM under passive funds in India is still low as compared to its global peers,' the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its annual report for 2020-21.

Passive funds are low cost products, well diversified in nature and perform in line with the market indices, providing an alternative to actively managed funds to retail investors.

According to the annual report, Sebi plans to examine measures for the development of passive funds covering various aspects such as increase in the liquidity for ETFs on the exchange platforms by efficient market making and better disclosures and transparency regarding such funds.

The other measures include introducing new ETF products and reviewing the regulatory requirement for new players.

Close

Related stories

ETFs, with very low total expense ratio as compared to actively managed mutual funds, have started attracting domestic investors' interest. The investment through ETFs has witnessed a gradual increase during the last few years -- the proportion of ETF assets under management (AUM) to total mutual fund AUM increased from 2 per cent at end of FY16 to 9 per cent at end of FY21. ETF AUM has almost doubled to Rs 2.9 lakh crore at end of FY21 from Rs 1.54 lakh crore at beginning of FY21.

Also, Sebi plans to further strengthen its supervision of mutual funds. For this purpose, the regulator has already created a separate division for automation of inspection of mutual funds. Going forward, Sebi said, the division is aiming to add new alerts and cover the entire gamut of quantitative aspects of inspections. Further, in-spirit violations would also be identified and added for surveillance. 'Existing algorithms running for alert generation would be modified on an ongoing basis for all changes in regulatory guidelines,' Sebi said.

Automation of the inspection process would help in examination of entire data rather than inspection of sample data and also result in early recognition of any possible violations, it added.
PTI
Tags: #ETFs #India #SEBI
first published: Aug 6, 2021 10:08 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.