SEBI issues consultation paper, seeks to monitor tech firms' fund utilisation for acquisitions

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 16 issued consultation paper seeking more monitoring on how new age tech firms are using funds for acquisitions.

Apart from this, SEBI also sought comments whether additional disclosures on fund utilisation is needed or if the market regulator needs longer lock in for anchor investors.

Earlier on October 28, SEBI had floated floated a consultation paper proposing a series of measures that guarantees ESG (Environment, Sustainability and Governance) mutual fund schemes schemes walk their talk. The motive behind issuing the consultation paper was to ensure that ESG-focused mutual fund schemes remain true to label.

Among other details, SEBI also proposed that all ESG schemes must define its objective and policy in clear terms as to what it aims to achieve by following an ESG – focused strategy and how it would materially make a difference.

The ESG-focused MFs must invest in only those companies that are covered under the mandatory Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), SEBI had proposed. SEBI has sought comments on this ESG consultation paper by November 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, on November 15, SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi said that the decision to implement shorter settlement system in a phased manner -- beginning February 2022 -- will go a long way in protecting investors’ interest. He also added that market regulator has taken slew of regulatory measures in the recent past towards investors’ protection.

These measures included introduction of upfront margin framework, risk-o-meter, e-KYC and protection of client collateral through pledge-repledge mechanism, he added.