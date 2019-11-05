App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI comes out with operational guidelines for new FPI regulations

Under the new norms, all insurance entities and funds from FATF member countries have been classified as category-I FPIs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued consolidated operational guidelines for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and designated depository participants to facilitate implementation of the new FPI regulations. The Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) Regulations came into force from September 23.

Under the new norms, all insurance entities and funds from FATF member countries have been classified as category-I FPIs.

Among others, unregulated funds or entities where the regulated investment manager is from a non-FATF member country would be under category-II.

Close

To ensure transition of existing FPIs, re-categorisation of registration would be done by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) in consultation with the respective designated depository participants (DDPs).

related news

An FPI can seek recategorisation from category-II to I after providing requisite information and applicable fees to the DDP.

"These consolidated operational guidelines for foreign portfolio investors and designated depository participants are issued to facilitate implementation of SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019," SEBI said.

In case, the aggregate investment limit is breached, the FPI concerned has to sell the excess holdings only to domestic investors, as per the guidelines.

Once the holding crosses the limit, the depositories have to inform stock exchanges about the breach.

"In the event of a breach of the sectoral cap/aggregate FPI limit/aggregate NRI limit, the foreign investors shall divest their excess holding within 5 trading days from the date of settlement of the trades, by selling shares only to domestic investors," the regulator said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #Business #Financial Action Task Force #Foreign Portfolio Investor Regulations #foreign portfolio investors #India #National Securities Depository Limited #Securities and Exchange Board of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.