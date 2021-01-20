SBI asks users to update PAN Card details through debit cards for international transactions

live bse live

In order to enjoy seamless international transactions through SBI debit cards, State bank of India (SBI) has asked its account holders to update their PAN details with the bank.

"Having trouble with the international transactions? Update your PAN details in the bank’s record to enjoy seamless foreign transactions through SBI Debit Card." India's largest lender tweeted.



— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 19, 2021

Either online or by visiting the bank branch, you can link your PAN with your SBI account. To avail the benefits of government subsidies, SBI account holders should get their PAN linked to their bank account.

Linking PAN card with SBI account online - Here's how:

-Log in to the SBI internet banking

-Click on the 'e-services' tab

-Select PAN registration

-You will be redirected to PAN registration page, where you need to enter your profile password

-Select Transaction Account and enter your PAN details and submit

-After you have submitted, an OTP will be generated and sent to your registered mobile number

-Enter the OTP and submit your request

-Your request for linking your PAN with your SBI bank account will be forwarded to your bank branch.

-Once your PAN is linked with your account, then the bank will send you an SMS confirming the same.

Linking PAN card with SBI account by visiting the branch- Here's how:

-To link your PAN with your SBI bank account, you are required to visit the bank branch with a copy of PAN card.

-Fill in the request form available at the bank branch and submit it along with the copy of your PAN card.

-Carry the original PAN card one as well, as the bank official may ask you to verify the same.

-Once the necessary verification is done by the bank, you will get an SMS from the bank on your registered mobile number regarding the same.