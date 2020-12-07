SaveIN Gets A New CFO In Rahul Gupta

Gurgaon-based neo-banking startup SaveIN has appointed Rahul Gupta as its chief financial officer. Gupta joins SaveIN from Stashfin, another fintech startup.

A chartered accountant by training, Gupta will bring in his expertise in corporate finance, planning and implementation. He will be part of the top executive team at SaveIN.

Before Stashfin, Gupta worked with Rupeeredee, another lending platform, and Indepay, an Indonesia headquartered payments company. He has had stints with McKinsey and Company as well.

SaveIN is a new-age digital banking platform being built by Jitin Bhasin, an ex-BankBazaar and IndusInd Bank executive. Bhasin wants to build savings bank account, credit and digital payments enabled neo-banking platform.

Bhasin has partnered with Gaurav Luthra, founder of Whatsup Life, and EY HongKong top executive Anurag Varma, who has also worked with Deutsche Bank, to start this new venture. Gupta will join Bhasin’s team as the top executive to manage finance.

Bhasin said he was looking to leverage Gupta's experience to build the new generation neo-banking platform with which he wants to disrupt the market majorly. He is already in talks with a few banks to integrate and partner to support his banking services.

The startup is looking to launch its products in the first part of 2021.

Typically, a neo-bank is a virtual bank that offers an array of services. But as banking is strictly regulated in India, fintechs, which have the technological edge, work with traditional banks to offer services.