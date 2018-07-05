App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Sashakt' plan to resolve NPA will go live in a month: Sunil Mehta

Mehta-led committee had submitted its recommendations on Monday suggesting a five-pronged approach to pull the abysmal banking sector out of mounting non-performing assets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held another round of discussions with bankers to discuss the “Sashakt” plan – submitted by the Sunil Mehta-led committee to resolve NPA crisis.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of Punjab National Bank, said that the focus of the meeting was to explain the process of 'Sashakt' to all bankers.

“All the banks have agreed to adopt Inter-bank Credit Agreement under 'Sashakt' and will be taken up by individual bank boards,” said Mehta, non-executive chairman, PNB.

He said that legal representatives of all banks, public and private, were present in the meeting and that the modalities were explained to them.

related news

The committee had submitted its recommendations on Monday suggesting a five-pronged approach to pull the abysmal banking sector out of mounting non-performing assets. Mehta said that the Sashakt plan will come into play this month.

The Mehta committee suggested “turning around” bad loans either by banks themselves or through an Asset Management Company (AMC) depending on the value of default.

For loans below Rs 50 crore, usually seen for small and medium enterprises, a SME resolution approach will be initiated. It will be a “templated approach” at the helm of a steering committee. A dedicated vertical will be created to turn around the asset in 90 days.

For bad loans between Rs 50 crore to Rs 500 crore, a window of 180 days will be open to have “pre—IBC” solution. The lead bank in the consortium will bring a resolution plan to turn around the asset. Plan approved by 66 percent of consortium members will be adopted.

The consortium of banks will enter into an ICA, giving lead bank the right to formulate the action plan for revival. "ICA is a building block in the process... The objective is to avoid the delay seen in the past. Bank boards will take up formulation of ICA in two days," he said.

An independent AMC or Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) will be created for bad loans above Rs 500 crore. It will raise funds from institutional investors and price of the asset will be discovered through open auction. The AMC will become a “market maker” and will participate in “operational turnaround” of the asset. It can also bid for the asset in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The committee also suggested having an open asset trading platform to auction both, performing and non-performing assets.

All these methods will continue along with the on-going resolution under IBC.

Indian banking sector is sitting on a pile of huge NPA of about Rs 10 lakh crore. In the last fiscal, PSBs collectively registered losses of Rs 87,300 crore. Of the 21 PSBs, only two banks posted profits.

The net loss posted by state-owned banks was about Rs 85,370 crore in 2017-18 as against a net profit of Rs 473.72 crore in the previous fiscal.

Weak financials due to mounting bad loans have pushed 11 banks, out of 21 state-owned banks, under the PCA framework of the RBI.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 06:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #PNB

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.