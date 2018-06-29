Sanju expected to make Rs 40 cr on opening day, highest box office collection in 2018

Hashtag Sanju is trending on Twitter. Fans have taken to social media to appreciate their favourite star. But who are they cheering for? Sanjay Dutt or Ranbir Kapoor? Well, no one knows.

“The realistic approach to the movie makes the audience forget that they are watching Ranbir Kapoor. It looks like as if Sanjay Dutt is telling his own story,” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Excited about the film, Adarsh took to Twitter and said, “Ranbir’s act in Sanju will win him accolades, admiration, and awards. He deserves brownie points for getting into the skin of the character and living the part earnestly. A knockout-10 on 10 performance.”

But how much does the film stand to make? Will it be the biggest opener of the year?

“The film should make Rs 40 crore on its opening day and it would be the highest opener of the year,” said Bollywood film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Mohan had earlier told Moneycontrol that the trailers have created the much-needed hype and curiosity for the audience and the industry would be expecting an opening Friday with business of nothing less than Rs 25-30 crore but the trend has to continue through the week, the word of mouth has to spread and Sanju has to be at its top game till it crosses the Rs 200- crore mark. After the initial feedback Mohan is now sure about the fate of the film. He expects the film to cross Rs 300 crore in its lifetime run at the box office.

Theatres are also upbeat about the success of the film. “Audience reaction has been phenomenal. Almost all our shows are running houseful,” said Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure.

Overall, theatres evaluations, audience feedback, and critique reviews give both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanju a ten on ten.