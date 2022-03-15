English
    Sameer Gehlaut resigns as Indiabulls Housing Finance's Non-Executive Director

    Sameer Gehlaut will also be resigning from the Board of the Company by the end of the current financial year, March 31, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
    Sameer Gehlaut

    Sameer Gehlaut

     
     
    Sameer Gehlaut has resigned from the Non-Executive Director post of Indiabulls Housing Finance, with effect from March 14, 2022.

    "l have decided to relinquish my existing position of Non-Executive Director of the Company and accordingly submit my resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective from March 14, 2022," Sameer Gehlaut wrote in his resignation letter.

    "l had through my Promoter Companies, recently sold 11.9% stake in it and now owns 9.71% which I intend to hold as its Public Shareholder to participate in its future growth story," Gehlaut added in the letter.

    Gehlaut will also be resigning from the Board of the Company by the end of the current financial year, March 31, 2022.

    Also Read | 'Malicious complaints', says Indiabulls Housing Finance after ED searches premises in Mumbai

    Gehlaut earlier announced that he would exit the board this fiscal and continue to remain a minority stakeholder only. IB Housing will become a "fully professionally managed and run company".

    Gehlaut said in December, "I will be resigning from the board of the company by end of the current fiscal ending March 31st, 2022, and will be completing the process of de-promotorisation of the company with requisite approvals."

    Outgoing promoters holdings of the company will be reclassified as a public category and will not have any control over the company.

    Also Read: Sameer Gehlaut to resign from Indiabulls Housing Finance board by March 31

    Indiabulls Housing Finance has said that the day-to-day affairs/operations/activities are controlled and managed professionally by its management team and board of directors. Outgoing promoters are not involved in the day to day activities of the company and not associated with the business of the company in any manner, it saud, adding that they do not exercise any control over the company, its business and policy decisions - directly or indirectly.
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.