English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan raises Rs 390 crore in Series-B round

    Jai Kisan provides a suite of financial services with a digital-first approach to its network of farmers and small and micro businesses through its application 'Bharat Khata’ in nine languages.

    PTI
    July 29, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Representative image: fintech

    Representative image: fintech

    Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan on Friday said it has raised Rs 390 crore in a combination of equity and debt in the first close of its ongoing Series-B round.

    Jai Kisan provides a suite of financial services with a digital-first approach to its network of farmers and small and micro businesses through its application 'Bharat Khata’ in nine languages.

    "Jai Kisan has raised USD 50 million (Rs 390 crore) in a combination of equity and debt,” the company said in a statement. New investors — GMO Venture Partners, Yara Growth Ventures and DG Daiwa Ventures — as well as existing investors Blume, Arkam Ventures, Mirae Asset, Snow Leopard Ventures and others invested as part of the Series B round of funding, it said.

    New investors — GMO Venture Partners, Yara Growth Ventures and DG Daiwa Ventures — as well as existing investors Blume, Arkam Ventures, Mirae Asset, Snow Leopard Ventures and others invested as part of the Series B round of funding, it said.

    Northern Arc, Alteria and MAS Financial contributed to the debt raise, it added. "Jai Kisan aims to use the proceeds of the fundraise to expand product suite and enhance the customer journey,” the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The funding will also help accelerate the phenomenal growth of existing products, strengthen talent, and boost data science and engineering capabilities, it noted. "We are proud to have come thus far in this journey of revolutionising financial services for rural India. It is due to the strong support of our network of customers and partners, and our extremely resilient team that we have been able to launch and scale such ground-breaking solutions,” Jai Kisan cofounder and CEO Arjun Ahluwalia said.

    Series B financing is the second round of funding for a company that has met certain milestones and is past the initial startup stage.

    Jai Kisan’s roadmap includes digitising the savings, insurance, and payment experience for its users, making it the only consumer-experience-obsessed rural financial services brand.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Khata #Digital #finance #Jai Kisan #rural fintech
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.