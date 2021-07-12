Richard Branson joins Virgin Galactic test flight. Here’s how his journey went

Richard Branson aboard the Virgin Galactic rocket 'Unity' on July 11 (Image Source:Richard Branson/Twitter)

British billionaire businessman Richard Branson travelled to the “edge of space” on his Virgin Galactic rocket on July 11, flying 50 miles above the New Mexico desert.

Virgin Galactic has been developing the rocket, Unity for the past 17 years. Unity has reached a height of 85 km in space during test flights. Branson’s 50 km trip took only an hour.

Fresh from the experience, Branson took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Beginning with a series on posts on July 11, Branson wrote: "I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but going to space was more magical than I ever imagined #Unity22 @virgingalactic" (sic)



I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V

— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

He then called the Earth "beautiful" and addressed children who dream of space travel, stating: "I was once a child with a dream looking up to the stars. Now I'm an adult in a spaceship looking down to our beautiful Earth. To the next generation of dreamers: if we can do this, just imagine what you can do"

Branson also announced the opportunity for two seats aboard the first Virgin Galactic flights to space, posting: “Space is for all humanity, which is why we're giving YOU the chance to win 2 seats on one of the first @virgingalactic flights to space!” (sic)

He added that all donations from the entries will be given to the non-profit Space Humanity.



He ended his tweets with a simple: "Welcome to the dawn of a new space age"

Also, onboard the flight with Branson were two pilots Michael Masucci and Dave Mackay, and three Galactic employees – Beth Moses, Colin Bennett, and Sirisha Bandla, Mint reported.

The company plans at least two more test flights in space in the coming months ahead of planned regular commercial operations in 2022.