Reliance to set up 10 GW of green energy capacity in UP: Mukesh Ambani

RIL will invest Rs 75,000 crore across multiple business segments, including renewable energy, in the state over the next four years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the Uttar Pradesh Investor Summit. (File image)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on February 10 that his group plans to set up 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh and start a bio-energy business in the state.

Reliance Industries (RIL) will invest Rs 75,000 crore across multiple business segments, including renewable energy, in the state over the next four years, Ambani said at the Uttar Pradesh Investor Summit.

“We will set up 10 GW of renewable energy capacity, the largest in UP. We will also start an ambitious new bio-energy business,” Ambani said. The bio-energy business will help UP’s farmers to become energy providers, he said.

The UP plans are in line with Ambani’s 15-year vision to build Reliance as the world’s leading new energy and new materials company, articulated in 2020.

As part of this, development of a green energy giga complex is under way in Jamnagar. Reliance has also made a string of acquisitions in the clean energy, clean mobility and sustainable growth space.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.