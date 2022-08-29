Reliance AGM | Digital commerce platforms grow 2.5-fold to 6 lakh orders a day

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

Reliance Retail’s digital commerce platforms recorded 2.5 times growth in the number of orders delivered, taking the daily count to nearly 6 lakh in FY22, compared to last year.

Visits to the digital platforms were up 2.3 times to 4.5 billion over the previous fiscal, the company said at its 45th annual general meeting on August 29.

“JioMart, delivering in over 260 towns, was rated India's Number One trusted brand for online grocery. JioMart works on a hyperlocal delivery model, and is India's largest deployment of omni-channel capabilities,” said Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures.

“We have accelerated our new commerce initiative, which is powered by the spirit of inclusion. Since our launch two years ago, we have grown our merchant partner base to over 20 lakh partners. We add about 1,50,000 partners a month, and are on course to partner with one crore merchants as we expand our presence to cover the entire country, serving over 7,500 towns and three lakh villages in the next five years,” she said.

The company's grocery business is the largest in India, serving daily needs of customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores, and digital commerce platforms JioMart and Milkbasket. It launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers during FY22.

“During the year, we strengthened our own brands' presence by launching several products across categories of staples, home, personal care and general merchandise. Further, we launched our WhatsApp-JioMart partnership,” Ambani said.

She also demonstrated step-by-step how a customer could place orders on JioMart through the WhatsApp interface.

The digital commerce platforms of Reliance Digital and JioMart provide a comprehensive omni-channel network, enabling the company to deliver 93 percent online orders from stores within 6 hours. The JioMart Digital (JMD) initiative was launched during the year, enabling small electronics merchants to sell the entire product portfolio of Reliance Retail on an assisted selling model.

Last year, Reliance made an entry into pharmacy retail with the acquisition of Netmeds. During the year, the company launched new commerce operations through Netmeds Wholesale and onboarded merchants across 1,900 towns.

AJIO, an integrated omnichannel platform in the Reliance Retail umbrella, recorded 80 percent of purchases from repeat customers during the year. Its digital commerce arm works with merchant partners across 3,500 towns, giving them access to a collection of over 8,000 regional and national brands and a wide portfolio of in-house brands.

“I am excited to announce that this year, we will launch our fast-moving consumer goods business. The objective of this business is to develop and deliver high quality, affordable products which solve every Indian's daily needs,” Ambani said.