Webhelp India leases more than 60,000 sq ft office space in Gurgaon for Rs 61 lakh per month

Representative image.

Webhelp India has taken up office space on lease in the One Qube building in Gurgaon having a total chargeable area of 63,600 sq ft for a period of five years with a monthly rent of Rs 61 lakh, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, showed.

The company has taken the fourth floor of the building in Sector 18, Udyog Vihar, from OneQube Realtors and paid a security deposit of Rs 3.7 crore, they showed.

The starting monthly rent is Rs 61.69 lakh and the area is 63,607 sq ft, as per the documents.

The commercial building comprises two basements, ground floor, three stilt floors, and eight upper floors.

The documents were registered on November 16.

The office space comes with 63 car parking slots. For additional parking space, an amount of Rs 6,000 per car parking space will be charged, the documents revealed.

The space comes with a 15 percent rent escalation clause which is chargeable after 36 months.

The lessee also has the option to renew the lease term for an additional 48 months for which it shall have to serve an advance notice in writing to renew the lease term at least six months before.

"We are delighted to see commercial office projects along NH8 in prime Gurgaon reaching the three-digit rental figure. This transaction, with a rent of approximately Rs 100 per sq ft per month in the area is at a 10-12 percent premium versus prevailing rentals in the micro-market. This proves that there is robust demand for high specification green buildings and justifies the focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix.

Nucleas Office Parks is the operating platform for fully owned Blackstone Offices in India. According to its website, One Qube sits at the commercial business district of Gurgaon. The workspace is next to the metro station and the NH8 Highway. The project is a pre-certified 5-star rated Griha building.

Nucleas Office Parks refused to comment on the transaction. There was no response from One Qube.