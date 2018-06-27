Smart city projects worth Rs 53,000 crore in various stages of implementation

Smart city projects worth Rs 53,000 crore have either been completed, are under implementation or in the tendering stage, a senior housing and urban affairs ministry official has said.

Out of the 100 smart cities announced so far, as many as 94 special purpose vehicles (SPVs) have been established and 71 project management consultants have been appointed.

Of the total number of 5116 projects, 332 projects worth Rs 5991 crore have been completed. As many as 697 projects worth Rs 27,703 crore are under implementation and 432 projects worth Rs 19,162 crore are under tendering, HUA Secretary D S Mishra told reporters here.

Ten Smart Command and Control Centres worth Rs 1523 crore have been completed, 15 worth Rs 2018 crore are under implementation and 32 centres worth Rs 2827 crore are under tendering.

Four smart road projects worth Rs 228 crore have been completed. Seven smart solar projects worth Rs 57 crore have been completed and six smart water projects worth Rs 835 crore have been completed.

As many as 14 projects under the public-private-partnership model worth Rs 770 crore have been completed.

Last week, Surat smart city was selected for the city award for its great momentum in the implementation of projects, especially in the categories of urban environment, transport and mobility and sustainable integrated development.

Bhopal's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and Ahmedabad's Safe and Secure Ahmedabad (SASA) Project have been jointly awarded the Innovative Idea award. The award is given to a project/idea particularly remarkable for its innovative, bottom-up and transformative approach towards the achievement of sustainable integrated development, ministry of housing and urban affairs said.

Smart cities are meant to change the way urban India lives, smart cities will enjoy uninterrupted power and water supplies, internet connectivity, e-governance along with quality infrastructure. The selection of smart cities is based on the scores cities get for carrying out urban reforms in areas including sanitation and governance. Cities that scored the highest have been picked for the project, to be implemented over a 10-year period.

The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. Under the mission, the Centre allocates Rs 500 crore to each of the cities for implementing projects proposed by it. This amount is matched with a grant of the same amount by the respective state.

With regard to infrastructure projects, the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has also received in-principle approval from the Finance Ministry for the phase IV of Delhi Metro and metro rail projects in five cities of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry has also received in-principle approval for Delhi-Meerut section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) after the launch of new metro policy in August last year,

"We have received in-principle approval for metro projects in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Agra and Meerut. We have also received in-principle approval for Delhi-Meerut section of the RRTS," he said.

Mishra said the projects would now be sent to the Public Investment Board (PIB) for its nod and then placed before the Cabinet for its approval.