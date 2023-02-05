English
    NRI buys apartment in Mumbai's Morena House for Rs 83.37 crore

    The unit is located on the third floor and the total carpet area is 5,211 sq ft. The buyer has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 5 crore

    Vandana Ramnani
    Representative image.

    Jai Mahtani, a non-resident Indian, has purchased an apartment in Morena House located on posh Carmichael Road in Mumbai for Rs 83.37 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm has said.

    According to the documents, the unit is located on the third floor and the total carpet area is 5,211 sq ft. The buyer has paid a stamp duty of around Rs 5 crore.

    The agreement for sale was registered on January 20, 2023. The apartment comes with four car parking slots, the document showed.

    The seller is Windsor Residency Pvt Ltd.