MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Hasit Dani of Asian Paints buys Rs 95-crore apartment in Mumbai’s posh Carmichael Road

House number 102 on the eighth and ninth floor of the property located in South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road has been registered in the name of Hasit Ashwin Dani and his wife Shubhlaxmi Hasit Dani.

Moneycontrol News
The deal was registered on December 30, 2020, a day before the deadline to register properties with a stamp duty of 2 percent ended in Maharashtra.

The deal was registered on December 30, 2020, a day before the deadline to register properties with a stamp duty of 2 percent ended in Maharashtra.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joining the Mumbai’s who’s who such as HDFC Bank’s Keki Mistry, Amrita Puri, daughter of the former chief of the bank Aditya Puri, and industrialists Vinod Kumar Jatia and Harpreet Singh Minhas, Hasit Dani from the family of listed wall paints major Asian Paints also has bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s posh Carmichael Road for Rs 95 crore.

The deal was registered on December 30, 2020, a day before the deadline to register properties with a stamp duty of 2 percent ended in Maharashtra.

Dani purchased the apartment from Hydra Trading, another Asian Paints promoter group company, which is developing a residential complex on the bungalow named Alhambra.

The size of the apartment is 6,374 sq ft.

House number 102 on the eighth and ninth floor of the property located in South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road has been registered in the name of Hasit Ashwin Dani and his wife Shubhlaxmi Hasit Dani.

Close

Related stories

The agreement indicated that Hindustan Unilever had sold the property to Hydra Trading.

Stamp duty of Rs 1.90 crore was paid for the transaction that was registered on December 30, according to data accessed by Zapkey.com. The bungalow has four parking slots.

Asian Paints did not respond to queries.

A stamp duty cut by the Maharashtra government, low interest rates, discounts offered by developers and the COVID-19 pandemic-induced price correction saw the Mumbai registrar’s coffers swell as homebuyers made the most of the opportunity and came forward to buy properties.

In December 2020, properties worth Rs 34,000 crore were sold in Mumbai alone, many of them in the luxury segment.

Bankers, stock brokers, and even industrialists have come forward to close big-ticket real estate deals and take advantage of the temporary reduction in stamp duty.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asian Paints #Business #India #Real Estate #stamp duty #stocks
first published: Jan 6, 2021 07:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.