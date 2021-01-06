Hasit Dani of Asian Paints buys Rs 95-crore apartment in Mumbai’s posh Carmichael Road

The deal was registered on December 30, 2020, a day before the deadline to register properties with a stamp duty of 2 percent ended in Maharashtra.

Joining the Mumbai’s who’s who such as HDFC Bank’s Keki Mistry, Amrita Puri, daughter of the former chief of the bank Aditya Puri, and industrialists Vinod Kumar Jatia and Harpreet Singh Minhas, Hasit Dani from the family of listed wall paints major Asian Paints also has bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai’s posh Carmichael Road for Rs 95 crore.

Dani purchased the apartment from Hydra Trading, another Asian Paints promoter group company, which is developing a residential complex on the bungalow named Alhambra.

The size of the apartment is 6,374 sq ft.

House number 102 on the eighth and ninth floor of the property located in South Mumbai’s Carmichael Road has been registered in the name of Hasit Ashwin Dani and his wife Shubhlaxmi Hasit Dani.

The agreement indicated that Hindustan Unilever had sold the property to Hydra Trading.

Stamp duty of Rs 1.90 crore was paid for the transaction that was registered on December 30, according to data accessed by Zapkey.com. The bungalow has four parking slots.

Asian Paints did not respond to queries.

A stamp duty cut by the Maharashtra government, low interest rates, discounts offered by developers and the COVID-19 pandemic-induced price correction saw the Mumbai registrar’s coffers swell as homebuyers made the most of the opportunity and came forward to buy properties.

In December 2020, properties worth Rs 34,000 crore were sold in Mumbai alone, many of them in the luxury segment.

Bankers, stock brokers, and even industrialists have come forward to close big-ticket real estate deals and take advantage of the temporary reduction in stamp duty.