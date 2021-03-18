NMRC floats tenders for playing curated music at Aqua Line stations

Stations | The Aqua Line has 21 stations – 15 in Noida and 6 in Greater Noida. These are Sector 51, Sector 50, Sector 76, Sector 101, Sector 81, NSEZ, Sector 83, Sector 137, Sector 142, Sector 143, Sector 144, Sector 145, Sector 146, Sector 147, Sector 148, Knowledge Park 2, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA office and Depot Station.

To explore more non-fare box revenue options and to enhance the travelling experience of commuters in Aqua Line, Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (NMRC) has recently floated two tenders for co-branding rights and playing curated music and content with commercials at all stations and depot through public address system.

The first tender is for co-branding rights along with outdoor and indoor advertisements for 13 stations of the Aqua Line, namely: Noida Sector 51, Noida Sector 50, Noida Sector 76, Noida Sector 101, Noida Sector 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, Noida Sector 142, Noida Sector 144, Noida Sector 145, Noida Sector 147, GNIDA Office and Depot Station.

At Noida Sector 50 Metro Station, also known as Pride Station, co-branding rights will not be given and only outdoor advertising will be permitted.

The license period will be of 10 years and bidding will be through a two-bid system (technical and financial), NMRC said in a statement.

The names of the stations and the details of the area for indoor and outdoor advertising along with the scope of work and other terms and conditions are given in the RFP document, NIT and BOQ which is uploaded on NMRC’s official website www.nmrcnoida,com.

Tenders have to be submitted through e-tendering process and the last date for submission is April 9, 2021.

Another tender has been floated for playing curated music and content with commercials at all 21 stations of NMRC and Depot through the public address system.

The areas at stations shall include concourse area, platform area and other areas as decided by NMRC. The applicant shall develop content packages which shall include music, entertainment, greeting messages and trivia focused broadly around NMRC, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida. The applicant shall also run commercials along with music and other content at NMRC stations and Depot.

The contract will be for a period of 24 months and the last date for submitting the application for the same is 12th April 2021, NMRC said.