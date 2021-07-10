Moneycontrol Area Watch: Homebuyers can choose from ready-to-move-in to upcoming flats and villas in Sector 150 Noida

It also represents 13.7 percent of the region’s real assets – a number which grew by 12.1 percent p.a. to $12.4 trillion from 2015-2020. (Source: ShutterStock)

It is common knowledge that Noida in Uttar Pradesh has been planned reasonably well, with future-ready infrastructure. The residential sectors adjacent to the national capital have been lapped by homebuyers. But, it must be appreciated that sectors along the Noida Expressway have been planned in a much better way and buyers as well as investors have started flocking to these areas.

Of all the sectors along the Noida Expressway, Sector 150 stands out. It is fast emerging as a premium residential area offering 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments as well as luxury homes. As of now, only 2-3 projects have been delivered or are ready to occupy, whereas more than 20 projects are at various stages of construction in the vicinity.

So, if you are looking for a green environment or a premium luxury house to spend the rest of your life or for that matter an investment option, you may want to consider Sector 150.

Described as the largest and greenest sector of Noida, it encompasses 700 acres, of which 70 to 80 percent will continue to remain green. This is the last sector on way from Delhi to Greater Noida along the expressway.

For those not familiar with the landscape of Noida, Sector 150 is located at the southern edge of the Noida Expressway, at the confluence of Yamuna and Hindon rivers. Though just about 8 km from the landmark Pari Chowk, Greater Noida, this Sector shot into prominence after established developers like Tata and Godrej launched their premium projects in the area.

PROMINENT RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS IN THE LOCALITY

Residential projects by some of the well-known names in the real estate sector include, Antara Senior Living, Eldeco Group, Tata Realty, Godrej Properties, ATS Green, and ACE Group.

WHY SHOULD YOU INVEST?

The locality and its vicinity promise all the luxuries one aspires to. To name a few, it has Noida’s biggest park Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, upcoming cricket stadium, malls, golf course, and even a sports city.

The upcoming Jewar Airport is about 40 km away and a golf course in Sector 151A is about 2 km.

SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

There are several reputed schools and colleges nearby on the Noida Expressway and in Greater Noida. Different sectors of Knowledge Park in Greater Noida that have many universities are adjacent to sector 150 of Noida.

Various developers like ATS, Antriksh, Sethi and others have also launched retail shops in their projects. ATS has also launched a high street retail in the adjacent sector 152 with the name of ATS KINGHOOD DRIVE; it is under construction. Other developers like Samridhi Group and Ace Group are also coming up with commercial projects in sector 150 Noida.

Additionally, Omaxe Connaught Palace Mall, Greater Noida, is about 8.5 km away, and The Grand Venice Mall, Greater Noida, is about 10 km. The other commercial hubs - Alpha and Beta sector - of Greater Noida are only 15-20 minutes drive from Sector 150 Noida.

As far as hospitals are concerned, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Greater Noida, is about 7 km; Apollo has also built a super speciality hospital in Greater Noida which is just 5 km from Sector 150.

CONNECTIVITY TO DELHI

Commuting to Delhi is easy. This green sector is well connected with Delhi via the Noida Expressway, while Yamuna Expressway links it with Greater Noida. The nearest metro train station is Noida Sector 148 and Knowledge Park II on the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line. One can use the combination of Aqua Line and Blue Line to reach Delhi.

The Delhi border is about 27 km, Delhi Railway station and Connaught Place are about 40 km, Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport is approximately 50 km, and Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, about 8 km. The nearly 40 km distance to Connaught Place, New Delhi, can be travelled in 50-75 minutes.

However, bottle necks on the road adjacent to Gautam Buddha Park and Film City tend to create problems for people travelling between Noida and Delhi during peak hours. Sometimes the 2-3 km stretch can take 10-15 minutes to cross.

One can chose to buy a flat or live on rent if he or she works at Knowledge Park and Stellar Business Park etc. As the sector is located adjacent to expressway, all the places of employment located along the road is easily approachable.

If you work in North or West Delhi or need to travel in these parts of Delhi on regular basis it can be hectic as well as time consuming to travel from sector 150 Noida. However, for those working in south Delhi like Jasola, Okhla or Nehru Place it is not a bad option.

It is also well connected to with Faridabad through Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO BUY A HOUSE?

As far as prices are concerned, per square feet rate varies between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. And yes, there are more costlier properties too. With regard to rents in the area, a 3BHK is available between Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

As per DataLabs, PropTiger Research, the price trend has shown positive movement with 5 percent appreciation in 2020. Unsold inventory has shown marginal decline of 3 percent in 2020 compared to previous year.

It also said although the new supply bottomed out in the previous two quarters, the final quarter saw some activity, as launches have registered 53 percent year-on-year growth in Q4 2020.

Mini Manoj, a resident of Delhi, who has invested in a flat in this locality, says that she decided to invest in the area because of excellent road connectivity to Delhi and Faridabad. “The place is spacious with wide roads and is much less congested compared to other areas. Its low density is what made us invest in the area.”

The upcoming sports city and the Jewar airport will make the place more attractive, she added.

So, if you are looking for a house of your own or simply want to invest in real estate in the NCR, Sector 150 in Noida should be on your radar.